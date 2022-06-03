'PM Modi Has Been A Keen Follower Of Nambi Narayanan's Work': R Madhavan On 'Rocketry'

Actor R Madhavan is currently looking forward to the release of his forthcoming biographical drama movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which also got premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Now, the 52-year-old has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "always been a keen follower" of Dr Nambi Narayanan's achievements.

For the film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan has not only stepped into the shoes of Dr Nambi Narayanan, but he has also donned the hat of a director which makes the film even more special to him.

R Madhavan says PM Modi is a 'keen follower' of Nambi Narayanan's work

In a recent chat with news agency, ANI, actor and filmmaker R Madhavan was asked if he has met or planned to meet PM Modi post his film's Cannes premiere, Reacting to it, the Tanu Weds Manu actor said that he hasn't met or interacted with the Prime Minister after the screening at Cannes, stating that the latter is a big fan of Mr Nambi Narayan, in the sense that he was one of the first people to recognise Mr Narayan's achievements.

Opening up about PM's fondness for the scientist, Madhavan went on to state that he has realised that PM Modi is an even bigger fan of Mr Nambi Narayan than him, adding, "one of the first few people he met right after he became the Prime Minister following the success of Mangal mission was Dr Nambi Narayanan."

"It's important that important people in India should know about Narayanan and our Prime Minister is definitely very well informed. I am very glad about it and I am hoping that I get to show him this film and see what he has to say about it", he asserted.

Earlier, in April 2021, R Madhavan had met PM Narendra Modi after which he took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honoured by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir."

A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honored by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir. pic.twitter.com/KPfvX8Pm8u — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 5, 2021

Further replying to the 3 Idiots actor's tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry."

Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about.



Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry. https://t.co/GDopym5rTm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

More on Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and was arrested in 1994. The film is slated to release theatrically on July 1, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@actormaddy, PTI