'Pain on PM Modi's face, his determination for India evident', Dharmendra says in video

The nation showcased its unity as it came out to take on the deadly COVID-19 by lighting lamps & candles on Sunday. Celebrities across fraternities came together in the mission by spreading light for nine minutes at 9 PM. While most celebrities lit diyas and candles, Dharmendra and his staff came out with flames.

The veteran actor’s message was on par with the object in his hand, and it is sure to inspire everyone in the battle against COVID-19. The Sholay star said there was both pain and determination on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face amid COVID-19, and it was important that everyone made a pledge to themselves to make India ‘beautiful’ again.

“Friends, the country’s 130 crore India’s pain can be seen on Modiji’s face and behind it, his determination to do something for the country can also be seen. Today a lamp has been lit. This is a pledge to ourselves that we can eradicate corona from the roots,” Dharmendra is heard stating in the video.

He added, “My wishes for all to be healthy, and make the country a beautiful country."

Here's the post

The former BJP leader’s wife Hema Malini and Sunny Deol, both actors. are MPs representing the party. Even Hema Malini hailed the Prime Minister and wrote how he stood tall in front of the world. The Baghban star exulted over the leader achieving success with his ‘simple but effective’ clarion call and how the citizens reacted wholeheartedly.

Our leader @narendramodi stands tall in the eyes of the world. He has achieved success in his innovative initiative to subdue the demon Corona with this simple but effective act of the whole country lighting diyas 🙏How well the nation has responded to his clarion call! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/rZi32m2K4D — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 6, 2020

Earlier, numerous film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, joined in the initiative. Members of sports fraternities like Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, PV Sindhu, among others also supported it. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases have been on an alarming rise in India, with the figure crossing 4000 and deaths too entering three figures.

