'Pain On PM Modi's Face, His Determination For India Evident', Dharmendra Says In Video

Bollywood News

Dharmendra said the pain on PM Modi's face amid COVID-19 and his determination for the nation was visible in a video. The veteran urged all to take a pledge.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Pain on PM Modi's face, his determination for India evident', Dharmendra says in video

The nation showcased its unity as it came out to take on the deadly COVID-19 by lighting lamps & candles on Sunday. Celebrities across fraternities came together in the mission by spreading light for nine minutes at 9 PM. While most celebrities lit diyas and candles, Dharmendra and his staff came out with flames.

READ: Hina Khan, Himanshi Khurrana, Nia Sharma & Other TV Celebs Light Diyas On PM Modi's Call

The veteran actor’s message was on par with the object in his hand, and it is sure to inspire everyone in the battle against COVID-19. The Sholay star said there was both pain and determination on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face amid COVID-19, and it was important that everyone made a pledge to themselves to make India ‘beautiful’ again.

“Friends, the country’s 130 crore India’s pain can be seen on Modiji’s face and behind it, his determination to do something for the country can also be seen. Today a lamp has been lit. This is a pledge to ourselves that we can eradicate corona from the roots,” Dharmendra is heard stating in the video.

READ: '9 Minutes For India': EAM Jaishankar Lights Candles To Mark Fight Against COVID-19

He added, “My wishes for all to be healthy, and make the country a beautiful country."

Here's the post 

The former BJP leader’s  wife Hema Malini and Sunny Deol, both actors. are MPs representing the party. Even Hema Malini hailed the Prime Minister and wrote how he stood tall in front of the world. The Baghban star exulted over the leader achieving success with his ‘simple but effective’ clarion call and how the citizens reacted wholeheartedly.

READ: 'Mere Speculation': Aviation Minister Dismisses Reports Of Flights Resuming From April 15

Earlier, numerous film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, joined in the initiative. Members of sports fraternities like Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, PV Sindhu, among others also supported it. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases have been on an alarming rise in India, with the figure crossing 4000 and deaths too entering three figures.

READ: COVID-19: Twitter Lights Up As India Stands United At '9 Pm For 9 Minutes'

 

 

