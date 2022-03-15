PM Modi On The Kashmir Files Row: Why No Film On Emergency? It's Conspiracy To Hide Truth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his displeasure over the campaign against the film The Kashmir Files, based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The leader hit out at attempts made to 'suppress the truth' that was portrayed in the movie.

The Prime Minister also slammed the 'flag-bearers' of freedom of expression and asked why a film had not been made on the Emergency from 1975 to 1977 and Partition.

At the BJP Parliamentary Party meet on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "People talk about Nelson Mandela, but the world talks about Gandhi much lesser."

PM Modi said that perhaps an Indian could have made a film about Gandhi and presented it to the world. "But a person from abroad made a film on Gandhi and received awards, and that's when people came to known that Gandhi was such a great personality," he said.

The Prime Minister said, "However, people talk about freedom of expression. But you can see Emergency, such a big incident, but no one made a film on it because there was a constant attempt to suppress the truth."

He also said, "When we thought of marking August 14 as horror day, many people felt troubled. How can the nation forget that? Sometimes we get to learn from that too."

"No authentic film was made on India's partition," PM Modi also said.

"You might have about the film The Kashmir Files. The people who carry the 'freedom of expression' flag have got baffled over the last 5-6 days. And instead of discussing the film as per its art, there is an attempt was made to descredit it, you might have seen," PM Modi said. "Someone takes the courage to bring out the truth, someone who felt it was the truth, tried to portray it on screen, but there is a plan to not understand it nor accept it, and also a plan so that people do not see it. A conspiracy was going on for the past 5-6 days. My concern is not the film, but to bring the truth out in the right way is for the benefit of the nation," the leader concluded.

#WATCH | At BJP Parliamentary Party meet, PM speaks on role of film industry in presenting history. He also mentions 'The Kashmir Files'; says "People who always raise flag of freedom of expression are restless. Instead of reviewing on facts, campaign being run to discredit it.." pic.twitter.com/mq8iqA6Ajk — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets The Kashmir Files team

The Prime Minister had met the team of The Kashmir Files, director-producer Vivek Agnihotri, wife, actor Pallavi Joshi, who is also one of the producers of the film and Abhishek Agarwal, one of the producers.

The film is receiving praises from all quarters, from celebrities across fields, like Akshay Kumar, Suresh Raina, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, among others.

The film is earning love at the box office, collecting over Rs 40 crore already. It has been delcared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Tripura, Gujarat and Karnataka.