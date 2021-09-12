Last Updated:

PM Modi Pens Note For Akshay Kumar After His Mother's Demise; Says 'keep Making Her Proud'

PM Modi penned a heartfelt note for Akshay Kumar, sending the latter strength and prayers to reel from his mother's demise; says 'keep making her proud'

Actor Akshay Kumar is mourning the demise of his mother Aruna Bhatia, who passed away on September 8. Several notable personalities sent messages filled with prayers and strength to the actor in these perilous times. The actor’s late mother had been unwell and was battling for her life in the ICU as she breathed her last. 

As condolences flew for his late mother, PM Modi recently wrote a heartfelt message for the actor, sending his prayers for him and his family. The PM stated that he spoke to the actor on the fateful morning, adding how he should 'keep making her proud' and preserve her memories and legacy. The actor shared PM Modi's note on his Twitter account expressing gratitude for his kind gesture, adding that his comforting words will stay with him. 

PM Modi condoles Akshay Kumar's mother's death

In a heartwarming note shared by the Bell Bottom actor, the PM lauded him for achieving great success with his hard work and determination keeping in check the right values and moral strength turning his 'adversities into opportunities'. He further expressed how his mother stood by him as rock-solid support, acting as an anchor during all his successes and failures, imbuing values of kindness, compassion and humbleness in him at all times. PM noted that his philanthropic endeavours and urge to give back to society also stems from the spirit of service instilled by his mother. He concluded the lengthy note by sending his thoughts and prayers to him and his family.

Akshay Kumar's mother passes away after deteriorating health 

The actors' mother, Aruna Bhatia was admitted to the ICU of Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, on September 3 and passed away almost a week later owing to deteriorating health. The actor had specially flown back to India to be with his mother in the tough times. Announcing his mother's demise, the actor had written 

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti

The actor also had his 54th birthday the very next day of his mother's death and shared a heartwarming photo of the duo on the occasion. On his birthday, he remembered his mother, hoping that she is wishing the actor 'from right up there'.

