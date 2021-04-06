R Madhavan Thanks PM Modi For Reviewing Trailer Of 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

Quick links:
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his thoughts about Ranganathan Madhavan's upcoming sci-fi biographical film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', the actor on Monday took to his official Twitter handle to express his gratitude towards the Prime Minister. Thanking PM Modi, Ranganathan Madhavan said that he along with his entire team cannot agree more with his words. The actor also said that he along with his team would make sure that they put in their best efforts to make sure that the movie stands by the Prime Minister's expectations.
Thank you so very much sir. We cannot agree more.The entire team and I will put in our best efforts to make sure that happens. Thank you so much again. ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ https://t.co/1qT0XeOtWwApril 5, 2021
Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about.April 5, 2021
Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry. https://t.co/GDopym5rTm
Earlier on Monday, PM Narendra Modi, on Monday, shared his thoughts about R Madhavan's upcoming sci-fi biographical film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The Prime Minister in his recent tweet expressed his happiness on meeting Madhavan and Nambi Narayan. Stating that this movie covers an important topic, which more people must know about, PM Modi said that India's scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for the country and the glimpses of it could be seen in the clips of Rocketry.
The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The film is mounted on a massive scale and apart from donning the hat of an actor and a director, Madhavan has also written and produced the project. 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released simultaneously in six languages — Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.
