PM Modi Remembers 'versatile Actor' Vikram Gokhale; Offers Condolences To His Family

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away in Pune at the age of 77 following health complications. The artist's demise is being condoled by notable personalities across the county, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sharing a heartfelt message on Twitter. Reflecting on Gokhale's illustrious career, PM Modi offered condolences to his family and close friends. On the other hand, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also mentioned in a statement that Gokhale's demise is a great loss to Indian cinema.

PM Modi mourns veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's demise

In a statement shared on social media, PM Modi mentioned, "Vikram Gokhale Ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti."

Eknath Shinde also condoled Gokhale's demise, heaping praise on the latter for his stint in several Marathi and Hindi films. He posted a message in Marathi, which loosely translates to, "The death of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale, who ruled the Marathi and Hindi theatre as well as the film industry and the hearts of the audience with his clever acting, is deeply saddening. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the Indian theatre and film industry. Heartfelt tributes!"

आपल्या चतुरस्त्र अभिनयाने मराठी व हिंदी रंगभूमी तसेच चित्रपटसृष्टीत व रसिक प्रेक्षकांच्या मनावर अधिराज्य गाजविणारे ज्येष्ठ अभिनेते विक्रम गोखले यांच्या निधनाने अतीव दुःख झाले.त्यांचा जाण्याने भारतीय रंगभूमी व चित्रपटक्षेत्राचे कधीही न भरून येणारे नुकसान झाले.भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! pic.twitter.com/invM7tyBTn — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) November 26, 2022

For the unversed, Gokhale had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks at a Pune hospital. He was in critical condition and was put on ventilator support.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @VIKRAMGOKHALE/ ANI)