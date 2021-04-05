PM Modi Reviews R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' Trailer, Meets Actor Along With Nambi Narayanan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, shared his thoughts about the R Madhavan's upcoming sci-fi biographical film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan took to his Twitter handle to share some pictures of his meet with PM Modi and Nambi Narayanan.

Madhavan wrote, "A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honoured by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir." Replying to Madhavan's tweet, PM Modi appreciated the meeting that was held for discussing the upcoming project which is based on highlighting the great sacrifices that scientists have made for the country.

"Happy to have met you and the brilliant Nambi Narayanan Ji. This film covers an important topic, which more people must know about. Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry," PM Modi wrote. The pictures shared by the 50-year-old star showed him, Nambi and PM Modi, sitting around a round table inside a conference room while maintaining social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Our scientists and technicians have made great sacrifices for our country, glimpses of which I could see in the clips of Rocketry. https://t.co/GDopym5rTm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

Thank you so very much sir. We cannot agree more.The entire team and I will put in our best efforts to make sure that happens. Thank you so much again. ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ https://t.co/1qT0XeOtWw — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 5, 2021

The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage. The film is mounted on a massive scale and apart from donning the hat of an actor and a director, Madhavan has also written and produced the project. 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be released simultaneously in six languages — Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

