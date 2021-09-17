Last Updated:

PM Modi Turns 71: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit & Others Pen Heartfelt Wishes For The PM

As PM Modi turns 71, veteran actors such as Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have taken to their Twitter handles on Friday, September 17 to wish him

PM Modi turns 71

IMAGE: Instagram/ Anilkapoor/ Madhuridixit/ PIB


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 71st birthday today. His birthday is being celebrated across the nation with pomp as many netizens are showering him with love and warm wishes on their social media handles. Many members of the Indian film fraternity like Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu, Riteish Deshmukh, Pawan Kalyan among others have penned heartfelt wishes as PM Modi turns 71

Veteran actors such as Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have also taken to their Twitter handles on Friday, September 17 to wish the Prime Minister. In their tweets, Kapoor and Dixit extended their wishes and hailed him. Take a look. 

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit on PM Modi's birthday

Taking to his micro-blogging site today, the Dil Dhadakne Do star Anil Kapoor posted his picture as they had a conversation together. He tweeted, "Wishing our Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday. May the country keep on growing in every aspect of your leadership. @PMOIndia." Dixit, too, penned a warm note for the PM. She wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to our honorable PMO. Wishing you good health and happiness @narendramodi."

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhur Bhandarkar and others extended their wishes on Twitter. Bachchan wrote, "A very happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life ahead." Bhandarkar tweeted, "Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji. May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. #HappyBdayPMModi." Akshay Kumar tweeted, "आप ने मुझे हमेशा बहुत अपनेपन से हौसला और आशीर्वाद दिया है। मैं आप जैसा तो नहीं लिख सकता लेकिन आज आपके जन्मदिन पर आपको दिल से अनेकों बधाई दे रहा हूँ @narendramodi जी।आप स्वस्थ रहें, खुश रहें, मेरी भगवान से आपके लिए यही कामना है। (You have always encouraged and blessed me with a lot of affection. I can't write like you but today I am wishing you a heartfelt birthday @narendramodi ji. May you be healthy, be happy, this is my wish from God for you.)."

More on PM Modi's birthday celebrations

As the PM turns 71, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to achieve the record of administering maximum COVID-19 vaccine doses in a day. The party's workers have been celebrating the special occasion as Seva Diwas since he assumed office in the year 2014. Modi is currently in this third year of the second consecutive term as Prime Minister and has repeatedly emphasised the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' in governance.

Image: Instagram/ Anilkapoor/ Madhuridixit/ PIB

