PM Modi Turns 71: Vivek Oberoi, Kirron Kher & Other B-town Celebs Send Wishes

On the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Bollywood stars extended their heartfelt greetings to him while hailing his leadership. PM Modi was first elected as Prime Minister in 2014 then for the second time in 2019. Stars like Vivek Oberoi, Kirron Kher, Neha Dhupia, and other prominent stars also took to their respective social media handles while sending out their prayers to the Prime Minister on the joyous occasion.

Actor Vivek Oberoi who played the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his biopic, took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of the politician and praised him for taking India to a global level with the confluence of culture and technology. Bestowing his love, Vivek wrote, “Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, the Yugpurush who made India with the confluence of India's culture and India's technology, Happy birthday to you. May God give you long life and always keep you healthy. Jai Hind.”

Bollywood stars extend birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Followed by Vivek, actor turned politician Kirron Kher also extended her heartwarming wishes with a throwback picture with Prime Minister Modi. Wishing him ‘strength’ on this special day, Kirron wrote, “Many happy returns of the day to our brilliant and amazing Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. May you go from strength to strength Sir, and may God shower his choicest blessings on you. We are so proud of you.” Kirron Kher is currently fighting for her life with her illness. She has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

Actor Neha Dhupia also prayed for PM Modi’s ‘health and happiness on his birthday while offering her wishes. “#happybirthday to our honourable Prime minister @narendramodi Ji …. Health and happiness sir … always,” she tweeted. Actor Riteish Deshmukh shares a beautiful portrait of PM Modi on Twitter and wrote, “Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with long life, happiness, and great health Sir. #HappyBirthdayModiji.”

Prime Minister's early life

Narendra Damodardas Modi was born on September 17, 1950, to the late Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Heeraben Damodardas in Vadnagar, Mehsana, Gujarat. He spent most of his childhood helping his father in selling tea at the Vadnagar Railway Station. He did his schooling in the SSC board, Gujarat, and completed his secondary education by 1967. At the age of eight, Modi joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Later, he left home at the age of 17 and wandered across the country. Especially visited ashrams founded by Swami Vivekananda. After two long years, he returned to Vadnagar and again left home, to live with his uncle in - Ahmedabad, who worked in the canteen at the Gujarat State Road Transport.

IMAGE: Instagram/@vivekoberoi/kirronkherm/nehadhupia/PTI: