PM Modi Turns 72: Anil Kapoor, Anupam & More Hail Leader As Harbinger Of 'Acche Din'

From selling tea at the railway station to becoming the most powerful man, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a benchmark with his transparent leadership. As the ace politician is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17, 2022, stars from the film fraternity recalled their fruitful conversations and meetings with the politician while lauding his vision for the nation.

With people from all walks of life wishing PM Modi on his special day, Bollywood stars also penned their beautiful messages for him while recalling all his notable work for nation-building.

Bollywood stars wish PM Modi

Veteran actor-author Anupam Kher shared a video on Twitter from PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony while praying for the political leader's long life and commending his leadership. "Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji! Happy Birthday to you! May the Lord grant you a long and healthy life! You are trying your best to fulfil the responsibility of your oath! will keep doing it for years! Thanks for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #Modiji !," he wrote.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी! आपको जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! प्रभु आपको लम्बी और स्वस्थ आयु प्रदान करें! आप अपनी शपथ की ज़िम्मेदारी को बखूबी निभाने का प्रयत्न कर रहें है!सालों तक करते रहेंगे! आपके नेतृत्व के लिए धन्यवाद! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #Modiji!🙏 pic.twitter.com/xoFmYSbDSH — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2022



Akshay Kumar wished the Prime Minister with a throwback picture from his meet and wrote, "Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday, @narendramodi Ji. Wish you health, happiness, and a glorious year ahead."

Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0Ic7JmoZ3K — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2022



Musician-lyricist Manoj Muntashir penned strong and powerful greetings for PM Modi while recalling his illustrious leadership and hailing his vision behind making India globally stable. "Wishing a very happy birthday to our illustrious Pradhan Sevak, Honorable Shri @narendramodi Ji!" Muntishir wrote.

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol shared a happy picture with the Prime Minister on Twitter and wrote, "Wishing Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji an abundance of health and a great year ahead."

While penning his heartfelt greetings for PM Modi, Anil Kapoor shared his pictures with the politician and wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined...the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy!"

Wishing Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi ji an abundance of health and a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/KQpneXXrE0 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 17, 2022

A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined...the harbinger of acche din, the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! 🙏 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/8Mp2BJxsUu — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2022

Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his birthday 🙏🏼 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) September 17, 2022

IMAGE: Twitter/AnilKapoor/AnupamPKher