PM Modi's brother visits Raaj Shaandiliyaa in Jhansi, 'Dream Girl' director shares details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been involved in politics and public service for decades now. His younger brother Pralhad Modi too has been active in social endeavours. Recently, writer-director Raaj Shaandiliyaa shared that Pralhad Modi has been leading the Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyan Yojana, over which they held discussions.

Raaj Shaandiliyaa’s meet with PM’s brother

Raaj Shaandiliyaa took to Twitter on Friday to share pictures of him meeting with Prahlad Modi, who is the national president of the Jan Kalyan Yojana. The writer-director shared that the leader visited him at his residence in Jhansi. Along with Pralhad Modi was his team that included Jayghosh Maharaj, who was one of the key functionaries of the Jan Kalyan Yojana.Raaj shared that they discussed the various provisions and details related to the scheme.

आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी के छोटे भाई एवं प्रधानमंत्री जनकल्याण योजना के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष माननीय श्री प्रह्लाद मोदी जी का मेरे घर, झाँसी आना हुआ...साथ ही प्रधानमंत्री जनकल्याण योजना के महामंत्री श्री जय घोष महाराज जी भी आये...

देश में जनकल्याण योजनाओं पर विचार विमर्श हुआ. pic.twitter.com/lgKfXb9dLY — राज शांडिल्य Raaj Shaandilyaa (@writerraj) October 29, 2020

The scheme led by the government involves numerous benefits for the welfare of the citizens. Prime Minister’s brother had also been involved with the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation, where he served as a vice-president.

What's Raj Shaandiliyaa up to?

Meanwhile, Raaj Shaandiliyaa had been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, but recovered from it. He made a grand debut with the film Dream Girl. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, among others was a grand success at the box office in 2019.

Previosuly, Raaj was involved as a writer on shows like Comedy Circus and also wrote for films like Welcome Back, Freaky Ali, Bhoomi, Jabariya Jodi, among others an before.

In March, Raaj had stated that he planned to work with Ayushmann again.

“I am writing a script and it will be with Ayushmann. It is not a sequel of ‘Dream Girl’. The writing is almost done. I have told Ayushmann I am writing something for him and he said, ‘Let me know’. “This will be an entertaining massy commercial film with a social message,” Raaj told PTI.

This is apart from a film where he planned to cast Varun Dhawan. This movie will also be produced by Ekta Kapoor, who had backed Dream Girl.

