PM Modi's 'Jan Andolan' for COVID echoed by Jackie Shroff, Shankar Mahadevan in videos

2020 has not one of the best years due to COVID-19 pandemic. It’s now been close to seven months that the lockdown has been in place in various stages as over one lakh people lost their lives in India due to the coronavirus. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented the already known precautions in a simple-to-understand three-step method to reiterate its importance as a part of the ‘Jan Andolan’ against the infectious disease.

READ: PM Modi To Launch 'Jan Andolan' For COVID-19 Awareness As India Heads To Festive Season

Bollywood supports PM Modi's Jan Andolan

PM Modi reiterated the three crucial steps to win the battle against COVID-19: To wear a mask, wash hands regularly and maintain a ‘do gaj ki doori’ (6 feet social distancing).

Let us #Unite2FightCorona!



Let us always remember:



Wear a mask.



Wash hands.



Follow social distancing.



Practice ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori.’



Together, we will succeed.



Together, we will win against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/x5bymQpqjx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

Shankar Mahadevan posted a video and termed it as his ‘three mantras’: ‘wear my mask, wash my hands and social distancing.’ The veteran music composer made a 'sincere request' as he used the hashtag ‘Unite 2 fight corona.’

READ:Only Mass Movement Can Defeat COVID, Says Ashok Gehlot, Welcomes Centre's 'jan Andolan'

Jackie Shroff used a rhyming line, ‘do gaj ki doori, mask pehnna hai zaroori’. The actor continued that mask and social distancing were like 'vaccines' as he concluded, "Let’s support PM’s Jan Andolan fight against covid. Jai Hind.”

Kriti Kharbanda was among the other celebrities to lend her support to the initiative.

My 3 mantras to make India safe : Wear my mask, wash my hands, social distancing.

Let’s join PM’s Jan Andolan against Covid. https://t.co/nk3tlpnG31 — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) October 8, 2020

COVID-19 for Bollywood stars

COVID-19 has not spared the film industry either with numerous artists being diagnosed with the virus. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, SS Rajamouli, Kanika Kapoor, among others, battled the disease but have all recovered.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 tally stands at 9,02,425 active cases at the moment, and 1,05, 526 deaths in total. However, almost all industries have now been fully or partially opened up as the nation seeks to bring the economy back on track

READ:Robot Assist Hospital Staff Serve COVID-19 Patients

READ:Maharashtra: 1,857 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, 43 More Deaths

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.