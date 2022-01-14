Pongal 2022: Hema Malini, Esha Deol Take Fans Inside Their Traditional Celebrations

The auspicious occasion of Pongal is celebrated on January 14 every year with great zeal and traditional fervour across India. People gather and dance to the traditional tunes of the festival around a bonfire and distribute several sweet delicacies with their dear and near. The festival marks the passing of the winter solstice as folks welcome the new harvest season with joy.

Kids and adults are also seen engaging in kite flying activities as part of the festivities. As the entire country is immersed in the celebration, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to share a glimpse into their celebration. Bollywood's Dreamgirl, Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol also shared a glimpse into the celebration via Instagram. Take a look.

Hema Malini, Esha Deol's Pongal 2022 celebration

Taking to her Instagram on January 14, Hema Malini shared pictures of her preparing the traditional Pongal dish at her house. She donned a beautiful pink saree for the occasion and appeared cheerful as she prepared the dish. Sharing the festival fervour with her fans, she wrote, ''Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the Pongal at home#pongal #happypongal #festiveseason''

On the other hand, Esha Deol shared a video on her Instagram to give an inside look at her celebration of Pongal with her family including her kids. In the video, the actor can be seen preparing a dish in the traditional manner and shouting 'polgalo pongal' which she revealed is customary at her house. She wrote,

''As the country celebrates the harvest festivals of Sakranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan, I always make pongal at home for my family ( a tradition I learnt from my grandmother) sweet pongal is a favourite with my kids & we all love screaming together “ polgalo pongal “ as it’s being cooked.'' She also extended the wishes of the occasion with her fans by writing, ''Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones.♥️🧿 stay blessed. #pongal #pongalopongal #happypongal #happymakarsankranti #happybihu #happyuttarayan''

Esha Deol's father, veteran actor Dharmendra shared her enthusiasm in the comment section as he dropped her wishes for the festival by writing, ''Happy Pongal''. Several fans followed suit as they wished the actors for the festival.

Image: Instagram/@imeshadeol