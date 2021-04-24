Last Updated:

Pooja Batra Calls It 'heartbreaking' As Nawab Shah, Friends Test COVID-19 Positive

Pooja Batra called it 'heartbreaking' as Nawab Shah and many of her friends tested COVID-19 positive, and shared a strong message of positivity.

Pooja Batra

The ongoing COVID-19 surge has infected numerous celebrities of the film industry as India registered a record number of cases on a global level. The latest to inform about the coronavirus diagnosis in their family was Pooja Batra as the number of daily cases crossed the 3 lakh-mark. The actor shared that her husband Nawab Shah had tested positive for the virus.

Pooja Batra’s husband Nawab Shah COVID-positive

Pooja took to Twitter to share that it was ‘heartbreaking’ that many of her friends and their parents had tested positive for COVID-19. The Virasat actor added that Nawab Shah, who has acted in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, was also infected with the virus. With hashtags like ‘stay home’, ‘stay stafe’ and ‘vaccinate’, she prayed that everyone comes out of the disease without any major complications.

The current COVID-19 pandemic wave affected many stars of Bollywood that included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, among others. Most of them have announced that they have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, India recorded the highest daily cases, with 3,46,786 new cases being reported on Saturday. The total number of cases has now reached 1,66,10,481, while active cases had gone past  25-lakh, as per the latest figures released by Union Health Ministry.

2,624 more deaths, which was the highest ever recorded since the start of the pandemic, was further bad news. The total number of deaths now stand at 1,89,544.

