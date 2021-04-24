Pooja Batra Calls It 'heartbreaking' As Nawab Shah, Friends Test COVID-19 Positive

The ongoing COVID-19 surge has infected numerous celebrities of the film industry as India registered a record number of cases on a global level. The latest to inform about the coronavirus diagnosis in their family was Pooja Batra as the number of daily cases crossed the 3 lakh-mark. The actor shared that her husband Nawab Shah had tested positive for the virus.

Pooja Batra’s husband Nawab Shah COVID-positive

Pooja took to Twitter to share that it was ‘heartbreaking’ that many of her friends and their parents had tested positive for COVID-19. The Virasat actor added that Nawab Shah, who has acted in movies like Tiger Zinda Hai, was also infected with the virus. With hashtags like ‘stay home’, ‘stay stafe’ and ‘vaccinate’, she prayed that everyone comes out of the disease without any major complications.

It’s heartbreaking to know so many of my friends and their parents are down with COVid, My husband too tested positive. I pray that everyone who is going through this infections comes out of it without any complications ðŸ™. #stayhome #staysafe #vaccinate pic.twitter.com/CMnlUI0Ham — Pooja Batra Shah (@iampoojabatra) April 24, 2021

The current COVID-19 pandemic wave affected many stars of Bollywood that included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, among others. Most of them have announced that they have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, India recorded the highest daily cases, with 3,46,786 new cases being reported on Saturday. The total number of cases has now reached 1,66,10,481, while active cases had gone past 25-lakh, as per the latest figures released by Union Health Ministry.

2,624 more deaths, which was the highest ever recorded since the start of the pandemic, was further bad news. The total number of deaths now stand at 1,89,544.