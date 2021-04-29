Pooja Batra Mourns Loss Of Hubby Nawab’s Brother-in-law Asim Beigh, Says 'Too Young To Go'

On Thursday, April 29, model and actor Pooja Batra took to her social media space to mourn the loss of her husband Nawab’s brother-in-law, Asim Beigh. The actor was left in a complete state of shock when she learned about the untimely demise of Beigh. While penning down her heartfelt tribute, she did not reveal the reason for his demise but said that ‘he was too young to go’.

Pooja Batra’s heart-warming tribute

In the post shared by her, Pooja remembered all the precious times she had spent with Asim Beigh by sharing a slew of pictures. The photos appear to be taken at various family events. While sharing her condolences, she wrote,

In complete shock after the passing of Nawab’s Brother in Law Asim Beigh (38yrs). Too young to go. God give strength to the family to bear his loss. May his soul Rest In Peace

Celebs pay condolences

As soon as the heart-wrenching post surfaced online, many celebs flooded the comment section of her post, to mourn the loss alongside her. Rohit Bose said, “This is soooo sad my deepest condolences to @nawwabshah and the family. Asim RIP”. On the other hand, Arjun Bijlani quipped, “RIP.. I’m so so sorry for your loss”. Here’s taking a quick look at how celebs have reacted to the post:

This comes just a few days after, Pooja Batra’s husband Nawab Shah contracted the COVID-19 virus. He took to his Instagram handle to confirm the news and stated, “This morning I tested positive for Covid; I have mild symptoms and have isolated myself... Stay home people and stay safe…” Meanwhile, Batra commented on her husband’s post articulating, “Praying for you to get well soon”.

Pooja Batra also penned another note on her Twitter wall to express that it’s heart-breaking for her to know that many of her family members and close friends are being diagnosed with the virus. She wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to know so many of my friends and their parents are down with COVid, My husband too tested positive. I pray that everyone who is going through these infections comes out of it without any complications. #stayhome #staysafe #vaccinate".

It’s heartbreaking to know so many of my friends and their parents are down with COVid, My husband too tested positive. I pray that everyone who is going through this infections comes out of it without any complications ðŸ™. #stayhome #staysafe #vaccinate pic.twitter.com/CMnlUI0Ham — Pooja Batra Shah (@iampoojabatra) April 24, 2021

