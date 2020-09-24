Pooja Batra's Upcoming Film 'Draupadi Unleashed' To Get Theatrical Release In USA

Actor Pooja Batra announced that her next movie Draupadi Unleashed will be releasing in the United States on Thursday. The actor is best known for her films Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Jodi No 1, Bhai and Nayak: The Real Hero. She plays key roles in these films and is known to leave a mark with her performances. Pooja Batra shared this news through her official social media account.

Pooja Batra's film to release in USA

Pooja Batra shared on Instagram that her film Draupadi Unleashed will be released on Thursday, making it the first Indian film to be released after the pandemic in the USA. Theatres across the country were closed since March due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, but things are now in the process of returning back to normal. However, a significant number of theatres are still closed.

Along with the news of her film's release, Pooja Batra also shared a synopsis of her film. She wrote that Draupadi Unleashed revolved around a 16-year-old girl, Indira, who finds herself torn between true love and her duty to follow an arranged marriage with a powerful allure of a mysterious guru.

Through her heartbreaking journey to self-discovery, long-held secrets are brought to light, and Indira discovers the strength within herself to break free. In a story that mixes magical realism and gorgeous surroundings with the harsh realities of a patriarchal society, this beautifully-told tale of a young woman at a crossroads in her life offers a rare look at aristocratic Indian society in the early part of the 20th century—one that will resonate with audiences today.

Directed by Tony Stopperman, the film blends magical realism and magnificent surroundings with the harsh reality of a patriarchal society. Apart from Draupadi Unleashed, Pooja Batra will also be seen in the Hindi film Squad, which marks the debut of Denny Denzongpa's son Rinzing.

