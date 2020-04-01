Pooja Bedi asks BJP, Congress questions by posting advertisements of 2019 poll promises

The eradication of the coronavirus/COVID-19 situation is the main focus of the country at the moment, with the number of cases on an upward trend. However, before the pandemic, the situation of the economy and jobs was a regular feature of political debates. Pooja Bedi brought the focus back to the pre-COVID-19 phase by asking questions to both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party about the promises they had made in the advertisements during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Pooja Bedi shared an advertisement in a newspaper on April 21, 2019, less than a month before the polls, in which Congress, with its NYAY scheme, promised 24 lakh government jobs by 31 March 2020. As it was 31 March 2020, the actor told the party that it’d be ‘nice’ of them to share details of how many were beneficiaries of the jobs and sarcastically wrote that it was ‘reassuring’ when political promises were met.

Here's the post

This was an advt placed in HT @htTweets on 21st april 2019.

I understand #Covid19India may have proved a deterrent since feb 20.. but would be nice if @INCIndia could let us know from april 2019-feb20 how many got those 24 lac jobs. It's reassuring when political promises r met! pic.twitter.com/ejO2vQQZ3w — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) March 31, 2020

Now Congress lost the elections to BJP, so many netizens disagreed with her argument and replied that the party was in power at the Centre to create those many jobs. Pooja, however, replied to those reactions that the party might not have won the elections, but was still accountable to answer how many jobs were created in the states they were ruling in.

The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander star felt that creation of jobs in the state would lend ‘credibility’ to their promise had the party won the general elections. She also called for a survey to figure how many jobs BJP created in the one-year duration.

Yes.. but .. say..... within the states they won.. how many jobs were generated? It's nice to know what politicians do within their power reach. What all has been done & accomplished. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) March 31, 2020

Would be interesting to do a survey of how many jobs they generated within the states they did win... and how many jobs the @BJP4India did generate across rest of india where they did win.



Not to pick on Any party... just to see how much gets to be a reality — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) March 31, 2020

I'm asking.. how much they have done in states in which they they did win. That itself will lend credibility to the pan india promise had they won. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) March 31, 2020

I know. But election manifestos that promise free food. Education. Etc is intangible and at tax payer expense. A promise for jobs means a lot. So want to know how many jobs created in states they won. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) March 31, 2020

Perhaps, expecting a reactions of being ‘pro-Congress’, Pooja was ready with BJP’s poll promises too, and after a few minutes of her first tweet, shared an advertisement by BJP in April 2019, where they had spoken about ‘no scam, no corruption’. Pooja asked the PM Narendra Modi by when could the 'defaulters hiding' abroad would be seen back in the country.

Here is @BJP4India promises APRIL 2019 ! No scams or corruption& PUNITIVE ACTION against scamsters hiding abroad.... !!!!! Its 2020 modi ji ... when can we see scamsters/ defaulters back along with the money in tow? pic.twitter.com/TjoCZtH0Iz — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) March 31, 2020

She also asserted that she was not pro any party, and was only being 'democratic' in asking questions. She seemed to use sarcasm over ‘more jobs, simple GST’ had Rahul Gandhi become the PM and added that she was not worried about being trolled.

I have posted. Please do check my Twitter timeline.

I do not support any party blindly. I am democratic. I question. I seek answers. And I evaluate what has been said. And what is delivered. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) March 31, 2020

Absolutely!!! Trolling doesnt bother me... actually ignites peoples minds and participation.... And most importantly..... perhaps...It sows seeds of what might have happened if they had voted for @RahulGandhi

More jobs.. simple GST..... — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 1, 2020

Yes... please read the thread...its something to think about. — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 1, 2020

Now... now.... if that's the job of the PM... replace name with individual who is in power... — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 1, 2020

Pooja Bedi had made recently made headlines for questioning the government for not taking Rahul Gandhi’s ‘warning’, made in February, about taking coronavirus seriously. She was also at the receiving end of criticism from for backing Priyanka Gandhi’s criticism of BJP’s anti-reservation stance.

