Pooja Bedi Asks BJP, Congress Questions By Posting Advertisements Of 2019 Poll Promises

Bollywood News

Pooja Bedi asked questions to the BJP and Congress by posting advertisements of 2019 poll promises. She questioned the BJP on corruption and Congress on jobs.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pooja Bedi asks BJP, Congress questions by posting advertisements of 2019 poll promises

The eradication of the coronavirus/COVID-19 situation is the main focus of the country at the moment, with the number of cases on an upward trend. However, before the pandemic, the situation of the economy and jobs was a regular feature of political debates. Pooja Bedi brought the focus back to the pre-COVID-19 phase by asking questions to both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party about the promises they had made in the advertisements during the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections last year.

READ: Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bedi Hail Omar Abdullah's Release; See Posts

Pooja Bedi shared an advertisement in a newspaper on April 21, 2019, less than a month before the polls, in which Congress, with its NYAY scheme, promised 24 lakh government jobs by 31 March 2020. As it was 31 March 2020, the actor told the party that it’d be ‘nice’ of them to share details of how many were beneficiaries of the jobs and sarcastically wrote that it was ‘reassuring’ when political promises were met.

Here's the post

Now Congress lost the elections to BJP, so many netizens disagreed with her argument and replied that the party was in power at the Centre to create those many jobs. Pooja, however, replied to those reactions that the party might not have won the elections, but was still accountable to answer how many jobs were created in the states they were ruling in.

The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander star felt that creation of jobs in the state would lend ‘credibility’ to their promise had the party won the general elections. She also called for a survey to figure how many jobs BJP created in the one-year duration.

READ: Could Have Had Coronavirus Under Control Had BJP Listened To Rahul Gandhi: Pooja Bedi

Perhaps, expecting a reactions of being ‘pro-Congress’, Pooja was ready with BJP’s poll promises too, and after a few minutes of her first tweet, shared an advertisement by BJP in April 2019, where they had spoken about ‘no scam, no corruption’. Pooja asked the PM Narendra Modi by when could the 'defaulters hiding' abroad would be seen back in the country.

READ: When Alaya F Made Her Debut On Television With Mother Pooja Bedi; Know Details

She also asserted that she was not pro any party, and was only being 'democratic' in asking questions. She seemed to use sarcasm over ‘more jobs, simple GST’ had Rahul Gandhi become the PM and added that she was not worried about being trolled.

Pooja Bedi had made recently made headlines for questioning the government for not taking Rahul Gandhi’s ‘warning’, made in February, about taking coronavirus seriously. She was also at the receiving end of criticism from for backing Priyanka Gandhi’s criticism of BJP’s anti-reservation stance.

READ: Pooja Bedi Takes On Priyanka Vadra Over Quotas, Says 'can't Be A Forever Entitlement'

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
