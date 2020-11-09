Pooja Bedi Calls Milind Soman’s Nude Pic 'aesthetic'; Says 'obscenity Lies In The Minds'

Recently, supermodel and actor Milind Soman made headlines for his birthday post, in which nude Soman was seen running on a beach. Amid the controversy, former actor Pooja Bedi took to her social media handle and extended her support for Milind. Sharing her piece of mind, Pooja said that there is ‘absolutely nothing obscene’ about the photo and called it ‘aesthetic’. Interestingly, in the tweet, Pooja Bedi also juxtaposed the picture of Milind with a few naked Naga sadhus and proclaimed that ‘smearing ash’ cannot make nudity acceptable. Scroll down to take a look at Pooja Bedi's tweet:

Milind Soman's nude pic

Last week, on his 55th birthday, Milind Soman had shared a picture of his nude beach run, which was clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar. He had captioned, “Happy birthday to me! #55”, the pic. On Thursday, November 5, he was booked under IPC Sec 294 (Obscene acts and songs) and Sec 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act by the South Goa Police.

Case registered against model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, under IPC Sec 294 (Obscene acts and songs) & Sec 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen sprinting naked at a Goa beach pic.twitter.com/MJq3o6y1rz — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

A case has been registered against Soman at Colva Police Station under the above-mentioned sections of IPC. On the other hand, social media users showered love on the Bajirai Mastani actor's nude photo. "Running in birthday suit probably is the best celebration of your own bday. Happy happy birthday coach," (sic) wrote a social media user.

Meanwhile, Milind also received heartwarming wishes from his wife Ankita as they graced the beach of Goa. In the photo, the duo was seen lying on the beach. Ankita penned her wishes on Instagram and called him the man who has "my heart and soul." She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the man who had my heart and soul. I love you with every single molecule of my life. I celebrate you every single day”.

Before Milind Soman, actor Poonam Pandey was booked by Goa Police for shooting a bold video at the Chapoli dam in Canacona village in Goa. Poonam Pandey was booked for obscene gestures, trespassing on the government property, and shooting an indecent video. The case against Poonam Pandey was registered by the state Water Resources department.

(Image courtesy: Milind Soman & Pooja Bedi Instagram)

