Pooja Bedi Comes To Ex-husband’s Defense Over Misinterpretation Of Old Comments

Pooja Bedi recently released a statement regarding her ex-husband, Farhan Furniturewala. Her message was in support of Farhan after several media outlets had relayed ‘misleading headlines’ about their marriage. She said that the 2015 interview, which was referred to was not meant to paint Farhan in a negative light.

On Twitter, Pooja released a statement and said that many ‘overenthusiastic sites’ jumped the gun in forming an objective view of her situation. She added that her ex-husband has been a significant contributor to their children’s lives. Bedi concluded her statement by pointing out how life ‘throws curveballs’ at every single person and its all about overcoming challenges.

In the caption, Pooja said, “Headlines can be so misleading! They can cause chaos, like in this situation, when there is no need for any. Always Look beyond the headlines... to see the bigger picture." She further said that people should have a positive outlook in situations in life.

Pooja Bedi’s comments during the 2015 interview that were highlighted

In an earlier interview, Pooja had spoken about her life following her divorce from Farhan Furniturewala. She said that she wondered about how her divorce proceedings are going to impact their lives, as they would have to enter a legal battle. She also pointed out that the state of the courts, laws and women’s rights were different and also said that her kids were factored into the decision as well.

However, Pooja Bedi revealed that her life had taken a positive turn. She said that she started writing columns which led to her earning a mere sum of Rs 16,000 a month. Her financial situation changed with a modelling contract, becoming a brand ambassador and then a host. Pooja parted ways with Farhan Furniturewala in 2003 and got engaged to Maneck Contractor in 2019. Meanwhile, Farhan tied the knot with Laila Khan in 2010.