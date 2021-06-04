Pooja Bedi Opens Up On Being Friends With Her Ex-husband Farhan; Says, 'we Hang Out'

Pooja Bedi recently opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla. During the former's conversation with Samir Soni, the actor shared that even after divorcing Farhan, they remain "great friends" and still "hang out" together. Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewalla have two kids, Alaya F and Omar F.

Pooja Bedi says she is friendly with ex-husband Farhan and they hang out together

Talking about her equation with Farhan, Pooja Bedi shared, "I am great friends with my ex-husband, he got married to a childhood friend of mine. They have a child together". She further added, "I went to their wedding with the kids. We are great friends. He comes to Goa, we go to each other’s homes, we hang out. It’s really nice,” she said. Farhan is now married to Laila Furniturewalla and has a son Zaan with her, while Pooja Bedi is engaged to Maneck Contractor.

Furthermore, talking about her equation with her ex-husband, Pooja Bedi told Samir Soni,

You can end something well, with love and respect. Just because something ends doesn’t make the person a bad person. Thank you for the good times. Thank you for the two beautiful children. It’s not like because of the 12 good years that I have to suffer 50 bad years. Thank you for the 12 good years and somebody else has come along and will make the next 50 years really beautiful, and his too, because he is also entitled to happiness. Everyone is entitled to happiness

Actor Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband got divorced in 2003. She is currently engaged to Maneck Contractor and is living with him in Goa. On Jan 28, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her fiance, partying in Goa. She said, "Out & about with fiancee @maneckofficial .... yummy & yummier #Goa". She further added, "So many fab dishes @seaatgoa

#mutton ghee roast grilled garlic prawns and steamed ginger fish are my favourite picks". Pooja and Maneck were classmates in school, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and reconnected after many years on their alumni WhatsApp group.

IMAGE: POOJA BEDI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.