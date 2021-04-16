Pooja Bedi Posts "no Mask" Tweet: 'Wasn't Flaunting Privilege, But Expressing Freedom'

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it essential for everyone to practice social distancing and wear masks. However, a post by actor and TV host Pooja Bedi on Twitter that shows her speaking against "getting caged" and "masked" has invited strong criticism by netizens. They have expressed their objections against the tweet, which includes a video where she is seen outdoors without wearing a mask. Consequently, Pooja has penned a sharp response in another tweet against their criticism.

Pooja Bedi responds to criticism on social media

The country is currently going through a massive surge in coronavirus cases and several Bollywood celebrities have shared their messages for awareness. However, one of the tweets by Pooja Bedi hasn’t gone down well with many netizens, who have been criticising her for a video posted by her where she is on a boat without wearing a mask. Pooja talked about how it is time to “free” our minds from the “cage” due to the fear of the virus which is “not going away”.

Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa .

Free your mind #NoFear

Life is meant to be lived...â¤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!

If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

I was not flaunting privilege. I was expressing freedom. Which is something we have willingly given up in fear of death.

What of all those who cowered indoors fearful & in masks for over a year only to die?

Was that living? Is life just number of breaths? — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 16, 2021

No one is fearing or being caged.People are been Cautious and carefull. So should you. — akshaynair98 (@akshaynair98) April 15, 2021

Ma'am people are dying of covid complications every day.check your privilege. God bless you. — Funnybee (@Funnybee16) April 14, 2021

The video soon received reactions from netizens who were upset with this message by the actor. They talked about how people are being careful due to the rise in cases and that she should also follow suit. Many even revealed how they have lost their loved ones due to this virus and how doctors have been working hard to cure the patients. Some even asked her to check her “privilege”. Pooja went on to sharply respond to that particular tweet, saying that she has no privilege, given that beaches are accessible to everyone irrespective of any privilege. She also said that she was simply "expressing freedom", which is something that people have abandoned due to "fear of death".

What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege... We have a large coastline in India. It's only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the "privilege " — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 15, 2021

Pooja Bedi has been a popular face in the film industry for a long time. She has worked in a handful of films and TV shows in her career. These include Vishkanya, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Comedy Couple and a few others. She has also briefly worked as a columnist in a magazine and has gained a lot of popularity due to her writing.