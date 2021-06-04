Pooja Bedi Reveals She Quit Films For Ex-husband Farhan's 'conservative' Family

Pooja Bedi had briefly gained success in films in the 90’s while establishing herself as an actor. However, she had abruptly ended her acting career and eventually went to work as a columnist. While she has generally kept her personal life out of focus, Bedi has recently made a new revelation about why she decided to step away from the camera. In her interaction with Samir Soni, she confessed that her marriage with ex-husband Farhan was the core reason behind it and that it wasn’t driven by her own lack of interest.

While Pooja Bedi has been quite vocal about her opinions in the past, she hadn’t quite addressed the circumstances that led her to give up on her acting career, which had taken off in the 90’s. In her recent revelation, Bedi refuted the rumours about feeling “disillusioned” about films or feeling disinterested to carry on with films. She said that before getting married to Farhan, he had asked her to quit films as his family was conservative in nature and not on board with her pursuing a career in movies.

She further revealed that she had the option of getting hitched with Farhan on one hand and continue working in films on the other and she chose the former. Pooja also recalled a piece of advice that her mother had given her, saying that it was important to make the maximum effort towards a decision or not make one at all. The actor thus made a decision to quit films entirely to get married and become a housewife. However, she added that she would not make such a decision at this point since people “think differently” when they are younger.

Pooja Bedi has worked in quite a few popular films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Vishkanya, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Aatank Hi Aatank among others. She has also featured in a handful of reality television shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and more. She was recently seen in Comedy Couple, which released last year.

