Pooja Bedi Says, 'Men Are Equally Human'; Asserts, 'Gender Equality'

Pooja Bedi hit headlines after she slammed an advertisement that promoted violence against men and on Thursday, the actor took to her Twitter handle to share that she believes in gender equality. She wrote that 'being a 'women’s rights crusader' does not make her blind to injustices against men.

"People who know me as a women’s rights crusader r perplexed 2 see me stand up 4 the rights of men! 2 make things CLEAR I believe in #GenderEquality If women in past didn’t have rights or were abused it doesn’t mean women hav a right 2 torment men today as absurd ancestral payback. 2 wrongs don’t make a right &we have 2 sensitize BOTH sexes on #domesticviolence &equal rights&opportunities in order 2 create a society that’s respectful &progressive. Men r equally human. They hurt.They cry.Their rights matter equally," she wrote.

Talking about the Lionsgate Play ad (that is now deleted), it begins with the couple trying to decide what to watch and eventually Sanjana Sanghi slaps the actor 8 times before the man finally says stop, and eventually Sanjana says that they will watch the 'eighth film on the list'. Bedi wrote on Wednesday, "Domestic violence against men is NOT acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman in this advt? This should NEVER CLEAR an advertising board!" [sic]

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi who features in the ad too has deleted the post from her Instagram handle.

