Pooja Bedi Says Samir Soni Edited Content From Interview: 'I Can Be Bit Much To Digest'

Actress Pooja Bedi who recently sat down for a candid ‘unfiltered’ conversation with actor Samir Soni for his series ‘Simply chat with Samir Son’ complained about some parts from the interview being edited and censored. The actor had shared the interview on Instagram after which Pooja was quick to leave a comment below citing that certain parts from the interview have been censored and that she ‘ understands why he did it,’ calling herself ‘a bit much to digest’.

Pooja Bedi indulges in a candid conversation with Samir Soni

However, Samir asked Pooja to maintain her calm and that he would be uploading the second part of the conversation. Samir shared a 36-minute video of his discussion with Pooja on Instagram and wrote, “Part 1 - In conversation with the incredibly affable Pooja Bedi @poojabediofficial.”Pooja was quick to drop a comment, speaking about the edited versions, and wrote, “Pooja wrote in the comments section, “When u say unfiltered. You mean no camera filters... because the interview DEFINITELY has edited content Filtered out...... however... I know I can be a bit much to digest.. so it's understandable.” She also added laughing and heart emojis. Samir replied, “@poojabediofficial part 2 yet to come.”

In another comment, Pooja puts a funny comment and wrote, “I need better adjectives than ‘incredible’ ... the hulk was also incredible. Was a happy chat. Stay wonderrrrrrful and happy and healthy.” After a few hours, Samir uploaded another video from the ‘unfiltered’ conversation on Instagram and wrote, “Part 2 - In conversation with Pooja Bedi.” Samir Soni touched upon some of the said and unsaid challenges that Pooja faced in the industry and how she overcame them. She even spoke about her daughter Alaya Furnityrwala and how she won the best debutant award recently.

Pooja recently landed in the middle of a controversy after she shared a video of herself and her partner, Maneck Contractor, on a speedboat ride in Goa, without masks amid the pandemic. “Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa. Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived...not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after a year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?” she wrote, inviting much backlash. The actress hit back at the trolls and responded by suggesting that she is detested for being rich, healthy, and having a positive outlook.

IMAGE: POOJABEDIOFFICAL/SAMISONI123/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.