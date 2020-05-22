Pooja Bedi's Goa House Is The Right Combination Of Homely And Vintage Energy

Pooja Bedi recently travelled back home and she has been expressing her gratefulness through social media, ever since. She has lately been posting various pictures from her Goa home as she enjoys the vibe and comfort while settled at home. Her home has vintage decor which makes it look classy, artistic, and homely at the same time. Here is a look at her Goa home pictures and why it has been giving her followers heart eyes.

Pooja Bedi’s Goa home

Pooja Bedi has lately been enjoying the vibe at her Goa home as she relaxes and spends time with nature. She recently travelled from Mumbai to Goa via road where she owns a beautiful vintage house in the north side. She also shared a bunch of pictures showing off the house that looks vintage and old school.

Happy to be back home in goa !! Thank you to all those who have been so supportive & welcoming! Home is where the heart is❤



1. Here, Pooja Bedi has uploaded a picture of her well-decorated living room. The room can be seen set in ivory, steel and wood dominated interior. The huge mirror piece with fine metallic work around it makes the room look bigger and classier. The dining table and the furniture are light in colour and add class to the room. The furniture is mostly wooden with white wallpaper and tiles that can be seen in many Goan houses.

So nice to be back home in goa with the village dogs Sweety, Roxy & Badmash who are so happy we are back ❤💕❤💕💕❤ #PositiveVibes #positiveenergy @happysoulindia pic.twitter.com/AyCJkcECHW — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) May 20, 2020

2. Pooja Bedi can be seen having a candid moment at the entrance of her house here. In this picture, her veranda can be seen well decorated with leather sofa and artistic fall hanging. The yellow and white colour combined with metal railings give a rustic and unique look to the entire portion of the house.

3. Pooja Bedi can be seen relaxing in the garden attached to her house here. Ivory style wooden tables and chairs can be seen set in the well-maintained garden. A personal touch has been given to it through a flower vase and a candle. The white-painted wooden furniture goes well with the exterior.

4. Pooja Bedi can be seen showing off her swimming pool through this post. She can be seen standing by the poolside as she enjoys the sun and breeze. The pool is attached to the garden and has also been decorated with rustic furniture. The tiles are simple and go well with the yellow paint of the house, giving it a homely vibe.

