Enter The Girl Dragon: Bollywood Debutante Pooja Bhalekar, Who Is She?

Bollywood News

The teaser of Enter the Girl Dragon has hit the right chords of the audience, as the movie showcases Pooja Bhalekar delivering jaw-dropping stunt sequences.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Enter The Girl Dragon

Recently, Ram Gopal Varma released the teaser of his most ambitious project titled, Enter The Girl Dragon. Hailed as India’s first martial arts film, the recently launched teaser of Enter the Girl Dragon has hit the right chords with the audience, as it showcases some jaw-dropping stunt sequences. While performances by actors of the much-anticipated action entertainer are heaping praises from fans across the country, the audience is wondering about the lead actor of the film, Pooja Bhalekar. Here is everything you need to know about Pooja Bhalekar.

Everything you need to know about Pooja Bhalekar

Pooja Bhalekar, who will mark her debut in the Indian film industry with Ram Gopal Varma’s Enter The Girl Dragon, is a trained martial artist from Mumbai. After the release of the teaser of the film, Pooja Bhalekar became the talk of the town, as the actor is seen performing jaw-dropping stunt sequences, impressing masses. Reportedly, Pooja Bhalekar had to undergo several training sessions to step into the shoes of her character in Enter The Girl Dragon.

The teaser, which was released on the occasion of the legendary Chinese fighter, Bruce Lee’s 80th birthday, garnered humongous applause from fans and critics. Apart from the stunt sequences, the teaser of Enter The Girl Dragon caught the attention of the audience for the crackling chemistry between the lead actors of the film. Recently, Ram Gopal Varma, on his official Twitter handle, revealed that Enter the Girl Dragon will hit the theatres on December 13, 2019. Take a look at the film’s teaser:

Published:
COMMENT
