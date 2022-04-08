Pooja Bhatt All Set To Feature In Sudhanshu Saria’s ‘Sanaa’ Alongside Radhika Madan

After Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt has joined the cast of director Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa. Touted to be a social drama, the upcoming movie traces the life of a confident girl (Played by Madan) who is tangled up in the drastic memories of unhealed trauma.

Pooja Bhatt recently expressed that she's thrilled to join this Sudhanshu Saria directorial that highlights and examines the lives of women.

Pooja Bhatt joins Sudhanshu Saria's Sanaa

“Sanaa’ is a deeply moving and astonishingly perceptive film that captures society’s judgments around women in a way that is going to jolt a lot of people out of their preconceived notions and comfort zone. I am thrilled and honoured that Sudhanshu made me a part of this truly important film-one that examines the lives of women as we actually live it and not in a way the world thinks or wishes that we do,” said Pooja in a statement as per PTI.

The makers haven't shared details of Bhatt's role but have stated that she has been roped in to play a key role in the social drama. The director of the film believes that Pooja Bhatt is 'tailormade' for Sanaa. “Pooja thoroughly fits the bill for this tailormade role in ‘Sanaa’. I’m sure the legacy she carries as an actor and as the voice of women will add dimensions to the part she will be seen playing in the film. I’m thrilled that she has boarded this journey with all of us at Four Line Entertainment,” Saria said. In addition to this, Pooja Bhatt also took to social media to officially announce her collaboration with Saria. While doing so, she shared a lengthy message to thank her co-stars and the makers of the film. Take a look at it below:

Actor Radhika Madan essays the lead role in the film and she has already begun shooting for Sanna in Mumbai. In a previous interaction, Madan revealed that her upcoming film's ideologies are much like her own. She shared, "As an actor, I'm always looking to play impactful characters that make a difference. 'Sanaa' follows the journey of a strong and ambitious woman, set in today's Mumbai. She's a fascinating protagonist, complex and relatable, and the film's ideologies very much reflect my own. It's the easiest yes I've uttered," as per ANI.

Image: Instagram/@poojab1972