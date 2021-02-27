Pooja Bhatt approaches police on COVID-19 norms breach in Raigad, seeks strong action

The spike in COVID-19 cases has become a cause of concern as India sought to rein in the pandemic amid the start of the vaccination process. The worst-affected state Maharashtra has contributed once again to the rise, with over 8000 new cases on Friday. While Mumbai lead the surge with over 1000 cases, Pooja Bhatt recently alleged that even in Raigad the coronavirus guidelines were being flouted, as she approached the police to deal with the issue.

Pooja Bhatt approaches police over COVID-19 flouting in Raigad

Pooja Bhattt tweeted to Raigad Police, alleging that live events were taking place at a resort with 50-100 people in attendance, but none were wearing masks. She also sent ‘photographic evidence’ to the force, seeking action, and also tagged the Chief Minister’s Office handle.

Respected @RaigadPolice have sent you photographic evidence via DM of live events happening every weekend with over 50-100 people in attendance (with no masks) as advertised on the said resort’s social media. This falls under purview of Khalapur police station. @CMOMaharashtra 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 27, 2021

The actor-filmmaker had tweeted four days back that resorts operating on the outskirts of Mumbai were hosting ‘large gatherings’ with ‘no covid checks & zero social distancing.’ The Zakhm star stated that Raigad in particular was a ‘hot favourite’ for such events, urging the local panchayat to ensure all protocols were maintained.

She alleged that the stringent laws in Mumbai did not make sense, when people were shifting their weddings to areas like Raigad.

No point having stringent laws in Mumbai when people shift their events to the outskirts where there is no check & zero accountability,putting their own lives & countless other lives of local population in jeopardy 🙏 @RaigadPolice @iAditiTatkare @CMOMaharashtra https://t.co/jTvmdHlZIW — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 23, 2021

Over 8000 cases in Maharashtra

8333 new novel coronavirus cases and 48 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday , taking the state's COVID-19 total to 21,38,154. This was after the state had brought down the daily case count to less than 2000 cases at the start of the year.

