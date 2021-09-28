Pooja Bhatt Celebrates 5 Years Of 'deeply Gratifying Relationship’ With Sobriety

Bollywood actor Pooja Bhatt has had her fair share of life struggles with alcohol. The actor has earlier opened up on her alcohol addiction and revealed how she began drinking at the age of 16. After years of finding solutions in liquor, she realised she wanted to quit drinking at the age of 45. In December 2016, Pooja Bhatt entirely quit drinking and began walking on the path of sobriety. As Pooja is near to complete five years of being sober, she recently penned a long note about finding the 'love of her life'.

Pooja Bhatt is open about her struggles with alcohol. The actor is an active user of the social media platform Instagram and often uses it to share her daily thoughts and notes. She recently shared a monochrome photo of herself and wrote about her sobriety. She wrote, "I can’t remember a time when I’ve not been in love. With people,yes..but more so with the very Idea of love. I looked for love everywhere I went. Chased it down unfamiliar avenues in the dead of the night & even across countries, borders, continents. Have a lot of myself to attribute to the ones who loved me back & especially the ones that didn’t." The actor further mentioned how she cannot blame anyone else for her failure but herself and wrote, "I can’t blame anyone for failing me because the truth is I more often than not,failed myself[sic]."

Pooja Bhatt's sobriety

Further, the Sadak actor revealed how she was introduced to sobriety. She penned what sobriety does to people and how it helps them. She wrote, " And then one day the universe Introduced me to the love of my life-Sobriety. And the need for validation from any other source ebbed. A demanding yet fulfilling lover,Sobriety breaks down your defences, bares & reveals your soul, calls out any and all bulls**t, yet clasps your hand tight & ensures you make it through many uncertain nights,filling your dawn with such unimaginable light when you do the most revolutionary thing-say NO to yourself[sic]."

Pooja Bhatt further celebrated almost five years of staying away from alcohol and revealed how it helped her. She also mentioned her emotional health is her first priority in life. "And because recovery, like love, is selfish no matter what people say,my choice is clear- it is SINGLE BLESSEDNESS all the way![sic]," she added.

(Image: @poojab1972/Twitter)