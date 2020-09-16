Pooja Bhatt Draws Attention To Drug Use In 'fringes Of Society', Asks If 'anyone Cares'

Amid heated debates in Bollywood regarding its alleged drug link, Sadak actor Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday took to Twitter to ask if anyone cares about people addicted to consuming drugs to live in the "ultimate fringes of the society" amid the pain of poverty. She spoke about the rehabilitation of the poor who chase "substances" as they are too battered and broken to chase dreams. Bhatt's tweet draws attention to the covert spread of the drug cartel that caters to not only the influential, but also to the poor.

Does anyone care about people who live on the ultimate fringe of society,who use drugs to make the pain of living go away? The ones who are too battered & broken to chase dreams but chase substances amidst much poverty & squalor? Anyone interested in their rehabilitation? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 16, 2020

Read | Pooja Bhatt knows "insiders who are outsiders" in the industry; adds psychological angle

Pooja Bhatt's tweet can be seen as a cry for a distraction from the ongoing probe into Bollywood and its link to the drug cartel. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been finding shocking evidence of the film industry's connections with people who trade in psychotropic substances in the testimonies of the many people who have been arrested during their probe into the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Apart from the drug angle, the professional network of the late actor is also under the scanner by the CBI.

Read | Pooja Bhatt makes her IG private over death threats, tells haters to 'cut out the abuse'

Pooja Bhatt's father, veteran director Mahesh Bhatt, is one of the key "powerful people in the industry", as alleged by actor Kangana Ranaut of being accountable in causing mental harassment to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana had revealed in her interview on Republic Media Network that the veteran director and his brother Mukesh Bhatt had likened Sushant's situation to late actor Parveen Babi's and prophesied that he would end up like her.

Read | Pooja Bhatt hails 'Sadak 2' crew ahead of release; calls them 'the unsung champs'

Pooja's step-sister Alia Bhatt has also faced flak in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death as his fans and supporters took social media by a storm alleging Bollywood's nepotistic practices troubled the late actor. Alia Bhatt was subjected to threats and abuses on Instagram and Twitter for allegedly reaping the benefits of nepotism and making a name for herself in the film industry.

Recently, Pooja Bhatt has made her Instagram account private citing online hate and threats directed at her. The actor-producer revealed that she has been receiving ghastly threats. She added that she used to ignore this talk before, but she now feels that it is a form of cyberbullying.

Read | Pooja Bhatt uploads a dynamic picture with 'Sadak 2' co-star Sanjay Dutt, See post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.