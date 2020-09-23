Pooja Bhatt Marks 3 Years And 9 Months Of Sobriety; Adds Why She Chose To "recover Openly"

Pooja Bhatt is celebrating a sobriety milestone. The Sadak actor took to Instagram and talked about her journey. In her Instagram post, Pooja Bhatt said that since she “drank openly” she chose to “recover openly”. Find out more details about Pooja Bhatt’s sobriety post below.

Pooja Bhatt celebrates “3 years & nine months” of sobriety

Pooja Bhatt has spoken about her alcohol addiction on multiple occasions. The Sadak 2 actor chose to share many key moments from this struggle and her journey towards sobriety on Instagram. Now, Pooja Bhatt is celebrating a major milestone as part of this journey.

Bhatt recently took to Instagram and shared details about this. In the Instagram post, Pooja Bhatt shared with her fans that she has been sober for three years and nine months and hence, within the next three months, she will complete four years of sobriety. Along with this Instagram post, Pooja Bhatt also shared the reason she chose to openly discuss her struggles and her journey.

Also read | Pooja Bhatt Draws Attention To Drug Use In 'fringes Of Society', Asks If 'anyone Cares'

In the Instagram post’s caption, Pooja Bhatt wrote that since she chose to 'drink openly' she chose to 'recover openly'. She added that it was important for her to share her “journey” with others and “women especially” since many of them may be struggling.

She continued and revealed that some people “ridiculed” her but most people lauded her for being “courageous”. In this post, Pooja Bhatt also questioned why people term speaking openly about addiction issues “courageous”? She also asked why recovery groups have the term “anonymous” attached to them?

Also read | Pooja Bhatt Uploads A Dynamic Picture With 'Sadak 2' Co-star Sanjay Dutt, See Post

Through this post, Pooja Bhatt also talked about the perception society has about the people dealing with various forms of addiction. Pooja said that people tend to “simplify/ stigmatise” addictive behaviour and also tend to “criminalise” it without understanding somebody else’s situation. Pooja Bhatt also added that a “fractured society” will heal when it attempts to “understand” and does not choose to judge. She advised people to empathise instead of “vilify”.

Pooja Bhatt concluded her post by saying that till the society understands this point of view she will continue to speak from a place of “compassion and truth”. Along with this caption, she added the hashtags, “#onedayatatime #onestepatatime #sobrietyrocks #eachonereachone #eachonehealone #onestepatatime #youarenotalone” Take a look at Pooja Bhatt’s entire post here.

Also read | Pooja Bhatt Hails 'Sadak 2' Crew Ahead Of Release; Calls Them 'the Unsung Champs'

Also read | Pooja Bhatt's Instagram Going Private To Alia Wishing BFF; A Look At Bhatt Sisters' Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.