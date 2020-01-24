Pooja Bhatt Shares Sweet Throwback Pictures On Brother Rahul Bhatt's Birthday

Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos with her brother Rahul Bhatt on his birthday. Many of these pictures are throwbacks from the time when Rahul was still a kid. Read on to know more details about this story.

Pooja’s lovely throwback for Rahul’s birthday

Pooja Bhatt leaves no stone unturned when it comes to making birthday post. The Sadak actor a few months back regularly posted pictures of her father director Mahesh Bhatt in honour of his birthday. Now, Pooja once again took to Instagram and uploaded a bunch of pictures to celebrate her brother Rahul Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt boarded throwback train with a bunch of photos just with her brother. She captioned this post by writing, “On my brother’s birthday I dug out the family album and look what I found.” In all of these pictures, Pooja Bhatt is playing the perfect big sister role while spending time with her brother Rahul Bhatt. In some of the pictures, Rahul Bhatt is still a toddler while in some pictures he is a teenager posing alongside his sister Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt then went on to share another post for her brother Rahul Bhatt’s birthday. In this post, Pooja Bhatt is posing alongside her brother Rahul and father Mahesh Bhatt. The Sadak actor added the caption, “Transparencies from transparent times.” to this post. Take a look.

The third post, made by Pooja Bhatt for her brother Rahul Bhatt’s birthday was probably the quirkiest one of them. In the third post, Pooja Bhatt is posing alongside her brother Rahul in present times. But her caption added to this post stole the show. The caption stated, “That was then, this is now! Is there anyone other than a sibling one absolutely loves & simultaneously wants to murder more?”

