Pooja Bhatt Knows "insiders Who Are Outsiders" In The Industry; Adds Psychological Angle

Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt recently spoke up on the nepotism debate through her social handle. She put forth her take on star kids of the film industry and was of the stance that she has seen different and varied cases of insiders and outsiders. Her tweet has left the audience divided as some can also be seen speaking about how much privilege the Bhatt family holds in Bollywood.

Pooja Bhatt on nepotism

Pooja Bhatt recently put up a small note on Twitter expressing her thoughts on nepotism in Bollywood. She spoke about the insiders and outsiders of the industry and how they make a successful careers for themselves. She wrote that she has seen many insiders in the film industry who become outsiders over time and even more outsiders who had become insiders. She also mentioned that some people are "born to packs" but still remain “lone wolves” while some prefer the safety of herds, no matter where they are born or what profession they aspire to choose.

Insider,outsider.. I know more insiders who are outsiders & even more outsiders who are insiders. Some people are born to packs,yet remain lone wolves.Others prefer the safety of the herd no matter who or where they are born to & what profession they aspire to or choose. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 22, 2020

Pooja Bhatt had previously spoken to a leading daily about the wrath that the Bhatt family is facing in terms of the nepotism debate. She said that there was a time when the Bhatts were accused of having something against the established actors of Bollywood. She was of the stance that they were made to feel inferior for only working with or launching newcomers. Pooja Bhatt also stated that now, on the contrary, people are playing the nepotism card against them. She also added that people must Google before tweeting, indicating that they must put in more thought before speaking on something important.

The remarks by Pooja Bhatt come after her family being placed front and centre in the nepotism debate, with Kangana Ranaut insisting on upholding Alia Bhatt as an actor who has inordinately benefited. The actor has been accusing the entire family of nurturing nepotism and not letting the outsiders grow. She had also spoken about the movie mafias and how they do not let fresh talent prevail in the film industry.

Image Courtesy: Pooja Bhatt Instagram

