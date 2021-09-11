Pooja Entertainment Clears The Air On Signing Three-film Deal With Kartik Aaryan

Actor Kartik Aaryan landed amidst rumors where he was believed to have been offered a three-film deal with veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani. However, squashing all rumours about the same and clearing the air of speculations, the production house has denied such news. The production's official Twitter handle took to social media to refute this claim and has added that there is no truth in this spurious story.

The production house reacted to a story by a news portal and claimed that there is no truth to the story and that the actor has not been a part of any deal. “ No truth to this at all,” the production house wrote. According to various media reports, a source close to the production house reportedly said that rumours like this are based on flimsy speculations and should be verified before being published. The source also reportedly mentioned the Production house’s focus is on developing and finishing existing and forthcoming projects.

Pooja Entertainment clarifies about three-film deal with Kartik Aaryan

Pooja Entertainment recently released their spy thriller Bellbottom starring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta, and Vaani Kapoor in theatres to support the exhibition community and is already in the throes of starting the much-discussed dystopian thriller Ganapath that has Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Their mega-budget Production no 41 with Akshay Kumar is on floors already and is said to be released late next year.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan who is currently finishing his shooting for the upcoming release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently got a bout of laryngitis. The actor has been lately shooting the climax of the film with co-star Tabu after the shooting was stalled due to the second coronavirus wave. According to Bollywood Hungama, the climax demanded Kartik to scream and shout and hence that strained his larynx. A source close to the film’s core team told the entertainment portal that Tabu and Kartik Aaryan were shooting the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The climax was a massive undertaking, with lots of drama and action and Kartik had an insane amount of screaming and shouting to do. At the end of it, Kartik just lost his voice and the entire crew was just frightened and panic. Bhool Bhulaiyaa2 is a sequel to the 2007 film which was directed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

IMAGE: KARTIKAARYAN/Instagram