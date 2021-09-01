Pooja Hegde Calls Ranveer Singh 'crazy Person' As He Spams Her Instagram Live Session

Pooja Hegde took to her official Instagram handle on Wednesday to interact with her fans and followers in a live session. During the Instagram live, Ranveer Singh, the co-star from her upcoming film Cirkus asked her a question. She shared one of his questions on her story and called the actor a ‘crazy human’.

Pooja Hegde calls Ranveer Singh a ‘crazy human’

Best known for her roles in Telugu films including Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Duvvada Jagannadham, the actor recently took to Instagram to interact with her fans. During the session, she received a message from Ranveer Singh. He said, “Mam please come for the blockbuster song shoot of Cirkus.”

Pooja Hegde then took a screenshot of one of Ranveer Singh’s ‘100 questions’. She said, “You crazy human. Thanks for the invitation haan. See you on the sets of the ‘blockbuster Cirkus song’ set.” She also added some laughing emoticons to her caption.

Most recently, Pooja Hegde was in the news for reaching 15 Million followers on Instagram. She celebrated the milestone and headed to the social media platform to introduce her team on the occasion. She also made a quirky video and introduced her fans to her makeup artist, hair stylist, cook, assistant and costume assistant as well.

Hegde shared an elaborate caption and thanked them all. She wrote, “On occasion of hitting 15 MILLION on Instagram , I thought, let me introduce you to my crazy team, the ones that have been with me from after DJ to now Beast. They take care of me, make me laugh, make sure I look stunning even on my sick days, keep me fed and missing home food less and keep the wardrobe malfunction count to zero (phew). So grateful for this lot, you all make juggling 4 films at one time look easy. Here goes Team Pooja Hegde. To my fans, LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

The actor will soon be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Cirkus. The film will also feature Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever and many more actors. It will be an adaptation of Angoor, which was released in 1982.

Picture Credits:Pooja Hegde and Ranveer Singh-Instagram