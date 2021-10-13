Pooja Hegde Opens Up About Her B'day Plans, Says 'It Will Be A Mix Of Spirituality & Fun'

Pooja Hegde, who ringed in her 31st birthday on Wednesday, has already marked the celebrations with the team of her upcoming Tamil film Beast as well as her fans, who surprised her with a cake. The actor has now revealed that her week-long celebrations will be an amalgamation of spirituality and fun. In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, the Radhe Shyam actor shed light on the importance of Dussehra in her house, adding that the family will conduct a havan to mark the occasion of Ashtami.

Hegde's birthday celebrations have been doubled after the makers of her next film Radhe Shyam introduced her character Prerana via the film's latest poster. The poster, which mentioned “Happy Birthday Prerana” was unveiled by her co-star Prabhas on his Instagram handle.

Pooja Hegde on her birthday plans and more

The actor, who is busy shooting director Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast in Chennai, was seen engaging in pre-birthday celebrations with her team, photos from which were posted by the actor on her Instagram stories. Clad in an all-black coordinate set, the actor was thrilled to have received an elaborate surprise party by her team.

Apart from her birthday plans, Hegde mentioned that she is looking forward to the release of her films on the big screen, with multiplexes opening up in Maharashtra after a recent order by CM Uddhav Thackeray. Talking about the 'magical' experience of watching a film in the theatre, Pooja iterated that cinema has the power to rid people of their stress, 'even if it means for two hours'. Pooja believes that some films are made for an immersive theatrical experience, with people 'laughing at the same joke' or 'crying to the same scene'. She also spoke about her recent family trip to Varanasi, where she prayed for her upcoming projects and soaked herself in the city's culture.

On the work front, Pooja is gearing up for the release of her pan-India film Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, the romantic period drama also features Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, and more renowned actors. The movie is slated to release on January 14, 2022. Apart from this, Hegde will also be seen in Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

IMAGE: Instagram/@hegdepooja