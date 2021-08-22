Pooja Hegde Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Producer And Media Personality Pradeep Guha

Producer and media personality Pradeep Guha breathed his last on Saturday, August 21, in Mumbai. The producer passed away after battling cancer. The news of his sudden demise had left the entire industry in shock. Actor Pooja Hegde also paid her last tribute to the producer. In her note, the actor also shared what she talked about in her last conversation with Guha.

Pooja Hegde pays her last tribute to late producer Pradeep Guha

Taking to Instagram stories, Pooja Hegde paid her heartfelt tribute to the late producer Pradeep Guha. She shared a photo of Guha and wrote, "Absolutely shocked and saddened to hear about the demise of Pradeep Guha, spoke to him 1-2 months back and he gave me the best career advice and insight. Post my Miss India days, he always told me that I was film star material and should seriously think of doing films!." She then thanked him for believing in her. She wrote, "Thank you for believing in me. The industry has lost a stalwart. Sending out loads of light to his family in these tough times."

Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza's tribute for Guha

Priyanka Chopra also paid her last respects to the producer following his sad demise. She shared a series of photos and videos of Pradeep Guha and wrote how he always encouraged her. She also mentioned how Guha was her mentor and a constant in her life. She wrote, "You were always my forever champion. Your random calls of encouragement, your zest for life and your ambition was something I have always admired so much. This loss is so personal. I will miss your voice and strength so much. I’ve had very few constants in my life and outside my parents, you were one that I truly saw as my mentor. You saw something in me I never knew I had. You never shied away from reminding me on how I could be better. You always lead with charge."

Dia Mirza also paid tribute to Guha. The actor shared how the late producer always empowered in an Instagram caption. She shared a photo of a candle and wrote, "Our Dearest PG @guhapradeep as we so lovingly called him. A formidable force has left us… i think back to the courage he consistently gave me over the 21 years I’ve known him. A man who truly empowered us." Mirza also extended her heartfelt condolences to Pradeep Guha's family.

IMAGE: POOJA HEGDE AND ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM