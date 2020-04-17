Pooja Hegde Shares A Stunning Picture, Blames It On 'quarantine'

Actor Pooja Hegde often goes on to treat fans with her stunning pictures on social media. And the actor once again shared a stunning picture of herself keeping her fans entertained amid the lockdown. The actor shared a striking picture of herself and fans cannot miss it.

Pooja Hegde recently took to Instagram to share a picture where she can be seen striking a stunning pose. The actor can be seen sporting a salmon pink crop top and black ripped shorts. Seems like the actor is indulging in some quality time with herself amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

She went on to caption the picture with “A 1 a 2 a 123 goo” and also went on to tell fans “quarantine made me do it.” Check out the picture below.

Amid the lockdown, Pooja Hegde is keeping herself occupied with various activities and her Instagram handle is proof. She has been posting pictures of her learning the guitar, working out, cooking, relaxing and much more. Check out a few pictures of Pooja Hedge keeping herself busy during the lockdown.

Also read | Pooja Hegde Reveals Which Two Emojis Are Her "forever Mood" In A Fun AMA

Also read | Pooja Hegde Says She Misses Being On Set But Right Now It’s Time To Stay Home & Be Safe

Also read | Pooja Hegde's Fictional Beliefs As A Kid | Check Full Story Inside

On the work front

Pooja Hegde will be seen starring alongside Salman Khan in Farhad Samji's next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is reported to be one of the most awaited films of 2020. It was also reported that the makers of the film were supposed to begin shooting in the month of August but the date has been pushed for a further date due to the current situation.

Also read | Pooja Hegde Reveals Her Favourite Television Show Recommendations

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.