Last Updated:

Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna & More Keep It Casual As They Are Spotted In The City

Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and other celebrities kept it casual as they were spotted in the city. Take a look at the pictures here.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Pooja Hegde
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted wearing an all-black outfit as she stepped out in the city. 

Pooja Hegde
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tara Sutaria wore a red colour Jersey top with black bicycle shorts as she was spotted by the paps. 

Pooja Hegde
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mouni Roy wore black track pants and a matching crop top as she interacted with the paps and even addressed her wedding rumours. 

Pooja Hegde
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted havng a dinner date woth beau Jacky Bhagnani, the two arrived in different cars. 

Pooja Hegde
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Pooja Hegde wore a light blue and white sweater along with white tousers as she posed for the paps. 

Pooja Hegde
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan interacted with fans post his football session in the city. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor get snapped in stylish casual outfits in Mumbai

In Pics: Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor get snapped in stylish casual outfits in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone stuns in orange as she promotes 'Gehraiyaan' with co-stars

Deepika Padukone stuns in orange as she promotes 'Gehraiyaan' with co-stars
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com