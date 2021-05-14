Pooja Hegde sends organic mangoes to Jacqueline Fernandez to 'bring some little joy'

Amid these bleak conditions due to the ongoing pandemic, actress Jacqueline Fernadez was gifted a box of fresh mangos by her Cirkus co-actor Pooja Hegde. Pooja had sent a basket of mangoes to cheer up Jacqueline. The actress took to her Instagram stories and thanked Pooja for the sweet gesture and also shared the adorable handwritten note that was penned by her along with the box of mangoes. In the note, Pooja informed about sending organic mangos that were grown on her friends’ farm.

Pooja Hegde sends organic mangos to Jacqueline Fernandez

The Kick actress also shared Pooja’s handwritten note, which read, “Hi you beauty! Hope you are doing ok in these crazy times. In case you aren’t, sending you some organic, yummy mangoes from my friend’s farm. To help bring some little joy! Enjoy...Hope to catch up with you soon, once everything calms down. Stay safe, Love Pooja Hegde (sic).”

Pooja who had earlier contracted the virus recently shared a post and informed that she has tested negative for the virus. She wrote that her followers' wishes and healing energy have done the magic. Sharing the good news, Pooja Hegde wrote, "Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt, and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done their magic. Forever grateful. Stay safe out there (sic)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has a host of films in the pipeline to be released. The 30-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of her romantic-comedy film Most Eligible Bachelor. The film stars Akhil Akkineni and is directed by Bhaskar. The film is set to receive a theatrical release on June 19, 2021. She is also going to be seen in the romantic drama film Radhe Shyam wherein she has shared screen space with Prabhas. This film is set to hit theatres on July 30, 2021. She will also be seen in the Telugu film Acharya, She is also a part of Thalapahy Vijay's upcoming film with director Nelson Dilipkumar.

(Image credit: POOJA HEGDE/ JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.