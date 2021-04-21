Pooja Hegde Shares Adorable Picture With Family, Captions It 'my World'

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Pooja Hegde took to Instagram on late Tuesday, April 20, 2021, to share a picture with her family that is truly adorable. The actor also penned a sweet note in the caption section revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment all things nice in the comment section.

In the picture, the Hegde family can be seen striking a happy pose at a picturesque location. They all can be seen with all smiles for the camera. Pooja donned a denim skirt, oversized holographic jacket and completed her look by opting for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. Pooja’s mother sported a printed dress, while her father light green shirt along with black formal pants. Her brother Rishabh Hegde wore a black shirt and paired it with peach coloured chinos. One can also notice the stunning location in the background.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a sweet caption as she went on to describe the picture. She wrote, “My ðŸŒ. La Famiglia”. Take a look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram post below.

As soon as Pooja shared the post online, fans went all out to comment all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how cute the family picture is, while some could not stop going gaga over it. One of the users wrote, “such an adorable picture”. Another one wrote, “loving the happy smiles in this picture”. Some users also commented with many emojis. Take a look at a few comments below.

This is not the first time the actor went on to share a picture with her family on social media. Pooja goes on to share many sweet pictures with her family and pens some heartfelt notes in the caption section. Earlier, the actor shared another happy picture where they are all smiles for the camera. They all can be seen wearing Indian outfits and striking simple poses in the picture. Take a look at the happy picture below.

The makers of Acharya recently introduced Pooja Hegde as Neelambari from their film on the occasion of Ugadi. In the film, she will play the love interest of Ram Charan's character Siddha. Charan is seen carrying Pooja in the latest poster. Pooja had previously collaborated with Ram Charan for the song Jigelu Rani in Rangasthalam in 2018. Take a look at the poster below.

