Pooja Hegde Shares Glimpse Of Recovery Journey After Ligament Tear; 'Coming Back Stronger'

Pooja Hegde is on the road to recovery after suffering a ligament tear in the foot. The actor is nursing herself back to health, and recently shared a glimpse of what her mornings look like after the injury. Pooja further iterated that she's 'coming back stronger'. The actor had gone back to her work commitments just a day after the ligament tear and shared an on-set video maintaining that the 'show must go on'.

Pooja Hegde shares a glimpse of her recovery journey following ligament tear

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, November 6, the Beast actor posted a picture of her smiling away as her injured foot was dipped into hot water for healing. One can also see a walker and a case for her foot kept behind. In the caption, Pooja wrote, "What my mornings look like now… #roadtorecovery #comingbackstronger." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, fans dropped comments like, "Wishing You Speedy recovery Pooja Our love and support always with you," "speedy recovery beautiful," and "recover soon ma'am," among other things.

Taking to her Instagram stories weeks before, the Radhe Shyam actor shared a clip of her getting ready for a shoot just a day after her injury. In the caption, she wrote, “The show must go on.”

More on Pooja Hegde's work front

Pooja will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas' highly-anticipated film, tentatively titled SSMB 28. The movie marks Trivikram Srinivas' third outing with Pooja Hegde after the 2018 drama Aravinda Sametha, Veera Raghava and the 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. S Radha Krishna will be bankrolling the project under Haarika and Hassine Creations banner, while S Thaman is composing the music. She will also play the lead role in director Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

