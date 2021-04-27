Pooja Hegde Shares Health Update After COVID Diagnosis, Thanks Fans For 'love And Wishes'

Actress Pooja Hegde, who recently shared that she has been tested COVID-19 positive, took to her Instagram stories and updated fans about her health. The actress shared a selfie while lying on the bed and revealed that she has mild symptoms and quarantined at home. Pooja even thanked her fans for showering their messages of speedy recovery which made her feel at ease.

Pooja Hegde shares her health update

"Thank you for all the love and healing wishes you have showered me with. I am doing good and have mild symptoms. You'll make me smile. Love you," the actress wrote along with a heart-shaped emoticon. The second wave of the deadly virus is spreading at a rapid pace with the increase in the number of daily cases. The actress, who got infected with the virus, had shared her diagnosis on April 26 on her Instagram stories.

While sharing the health update, Pooja revealed that she has decided to home quarantine herself, as per the given protocols. She then asked everyone who has come in contact with her to get tested as a safety measure and expressed her gratitude for the “love and support” she has received. Pooja also revealed that she is on her way to recovery, saying that she is “recuperating well”. She ended her message by telling everyone to remain indoors to keep safe from the virus, and asked them to take care. With the third phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive that is all set to commence from May 1, the actress in another story urged the fellow citizens and her fans to get themselves vaccinated in order to show their support in the battle against coronavirus.

COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra

On April 26, Maharashtra recorded 48,700 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 43,43,727. At present, there are 6,74,770 active cases in the state. With 71,736 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.72 per cent, 82.92 per cent, and 1.5 per cent respectively.

(Image credit: Pooaja Hegde/ Facebook/ Unsplash)

