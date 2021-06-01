Pooja Hegde Spends Time With Her Family, Receives A Head Massage From Her Grandmother

Oka Laila Kosam actress Pooja Hegde took to her social media to share personal moments with her family. After recovering from the novel coronavirus over a month ago, the actress reunited with her family and spent some quality time with them. Taking to her Instagram, Pooja shared an intimate moment with her grandmother that made the fans adore their relationship.

Pooja Hegde's latest Instagram story with Grandmother

The young actress caught the virus in April and made a speedy recovery throughout the month with the help of meditation and support from her family. The young actress took to her social media to share glimpses of her reuniting with her family and spending quality time with them amidst the ongoing crisis. Pooja Hegde's latest Instagram story showed her mother and Grandmother looking out of her apartment balcony.

Pic Credit: Pooja Hegde IG

The 30-year-old also received a loving head massage from her Grandmother as she shared the video on her Instagram story. In the video, Pooja can be seen resting her head against her Grandmother's lap and smiling contently at the camera. Recently, she also posted pictures with her sister where they both appeared to be twinning in their matching blouse.

Pooja Hegde's family photos on social media

The actress shared several personal moments with her fans on social media. Recently, the actress uploaded an appreciation post for her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. Sharing a picture of her embracing her mother, Pooja penned down a personal note and thanking her mother for her love and affection. In another post, Pooja shared a picture of her family in front of the Taj Falaknuma Palace. The actress also shared a monochrome portrait of the women in her family in honour of International Women's day.

A look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Recently, Pooja took to her Instagram to share a BTS video of her recent photoshoot to wish the photographer on his birthday. The actress also expressed her desire to work with him again in the near future. The actress also made headlines after posting golden hour headshots from her photoshoot.

IMAGE- POOJA HEGDE'S INSTAGRAM

