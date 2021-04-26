Pooja Hegde Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says She's "recuperating Well"

Many film celebrities in the country have taken to social media in the recent past to announce that they have contracted COVID-19, requesting the people that they had come in contact with to get themselves tested accordingly. Actor Pooja Hegde has recently joined this list as she took to Instagram to announce that she had tested positive for the virus. She penned a brief note in her Instagram story to announce this news, while also making sure to give an update about her health and recovery status with her fans.

Pooja Hegde tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines herself

The second wave of coronavirus in India has been stronger than the previous ones, as the number of active cases have rapidly increased in the last few weeks. Pooja Hegde has recently come in contact with the virus and has duly shared the news on Instagram. After making the announcement, Pooja revealed that she has decided to home quarantine herself, as per the given protocols. She then asked everyone who has come in contact with her to get tested as a safety measure and expressed her gratitude for the “love and support” she has received.

Pooja also revealed that she is on her way to recovery, saying that she is “recuperating well”. She ended her message by telling everyone to remain indoors to keep safe from the virus, and asked them to “take care”. In the story that follows, the actor also shared a video that explains the two vaccines currently available in the country, ‘Covaxin’ and Covishield’. She also asked everyone to get themselves vaccinated upon becoming eligible for the same, calling it an “imperative” measure during the ongoing turn of events.

Pooja Hegde has worked in a list of Telugu films during the course of her career, as well films from other regional Indian languages. She had made her debut in Hindi films with Mohenjo Daro, which had released back in 2016 and later starred in Housefull 4, which gained major success upon its release. She currently has a list of upcoming films up her sleeve, including Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam and more.

