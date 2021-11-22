Pooja Hegde Ticks Dream Off Her Bucket List, Shoots With 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram account on Monday to share an exciting moment from her life with her fans and followers. The actor mentioned that she could finally tick something off her 'dream list' as she posted a picture with Bollywood's much-loved actor Amitabh Bachchan. She called him a 'legend' in her cheerful post with him.

Pooja Hegde over the moon as she films with Amitabh Bachchan

Pooja Hegde headed to her Instagram account on Monday and hinted at an upcoming project with Amitabh Bachchan. She mentioned that 'shooting with him is a dream', as she posted a picture with him that appeared to be clicked during a shoot. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen with specs and a grey moustache and beard. He wore a green shirt with checks and a pair of olive green suspenders as she looked away from the camera with a serious look on his face. Pooja Hegde on the other hand was seen in an off-white crop top, which she paired with an olive green pair of pants. She had a gold chain around her neck and was seen clapping and enjoying a laugh in the picture. The duo appeared to be sitting on a park bench in the picture. Pooja captioned the image, "The man. The Legend. Shooting with him is a dream I can finally tick off my dream list. Enough said. Stay tuned for more," and used the hashtag 'when dreams come true'.

See the picture of Pooja Hegde and Amitabh Bachchan here

Pooja Hegde on the work front

The actor most recently appeared in one of the most-awaited films in the south film industry, Most Eligible Bachelor. The romantic drama starred Hegde alongside Akhil Akkineni and got a theatrical release in October. The film is now available for fans to watch from the comfort of their homes as it is available on the online streaming platform, Aha. The film was all about an NRI, played by Akkineni, who travels to India to find himself a life partner. He falls head over heels in love with a stand-up comedian, played by Pooja Hegde, who has no interest in forming a romantic connection at the moment. The actor has several projects in the pipeline including Radhe Shyam, in which she will act alongside Prabhas. She will also be seen in Beast, Acharya and of course in the untitled project with Amitabh Bachchan.

Image: Instagram/@poojahegde, @amitabhbachchan