Pooja Hegde's 'last Day Of School' On The Sets Of Most Eligible Bachelor Looks Fun!

Seems like Pooja Hegde has really been enjoying her time for the shooting of her movie Most Eligible Bachelor. The actor took to her official Instagram handle on March 20 and shared a glimpse of how her 'last day of school' looked like. In the photo, Pooja Hegde is seen donning a goofy pose by raising her hands at the back of Akhil Akkineni who is busy talking with Bhaskar on the sets of Most Eligible Bachelor.

Hegde is seen dressed up in an ethnic outfit complemented with floral prints. The actor shared the picture with the caption, "When @akkineniakhil and Bhaskar sir were just trying to work....ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ ðŸ˜‚âœŒðŸ¼ #mosteligiblebachelor #lastdayofschool". Pooja Hegde's Instagram post was widely loved by her fans online. Several users showered love by posting emoticons in the comment section.

Pooja Hegde's emotional note for her grandmother

Earlier, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram story to bid goodbye to her grandmother. The actor posted a heartfelt note for her grandmother with an adorable picture where she is sitting on her grandmother’s lap. Pooja Hegde’s Instagram story caption started with informing others that she has lost her “cutie” grandmom.

The actor in her note mentioned that she hoped her grandmother would be happy and pain-free wherever she is now. She talked about lessons her grandmom gave her. She taught her to smile even through the toughest times, and to stay strong, and put family before egos. Expressing her love for her “Ajji,’ the actor asserted that she would miss her sudden calls in the middle of the shoot asking her how things were going and what she had for lunch. Pooja Hegde’s Instagram story ended with “R.I.P” with a red heart.

About Most Eligible Bachelor

Most Eligible Bachelor was earlier slated to release in April 2020 and later in January 2021, but the release date was finally postponed to June 2021. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on June 19, 2021. The film has created a buzz on social media and has been trending ever since the release date was announced. In Most Eligible Bachelor, Akhil Akkineni will portray the role of an NRI who is looking for a companion. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will be playing the role of a stand-up comedian in the movie. Most Eligible Bachelor cast of the film includes Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, and Pragathi. Gopi Sundar is the music composer for the film. Take a look at the poster as well as the teaser of the film:

