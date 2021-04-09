Poonam Dhillon Shoots With 'double Care' As A Precautionary Measure Amid COVID Pandemic

Poonam Dhillon recently took to Instagram and shared a still from the sets of her shoot. The actor stated that she was shooting with double care due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. As a precautionary measure, she wore two masks on her face and also mentioned that the unit was following all the guidelines of the coronavirus pandemic while shooting.

Poonam Dhillon shoots with double care

In the picture, the actor was seen in a saree and paired her look with a neckpiece. She wore a red bindi and her hair was partially tied. Poonam made sure to wear two masks as extra care. In her caption, she wrote, “Shooting with "double" care #Maskup #bewise #Besafe . Ofcourse for shot have to remove mask but have requested & insisted & made sure All Unit members stay masked & responsible on sets !! #covidperils.”

Fans and followers took to the comments section to appreciate the actor. One of them wrote, “Poonam jiii! U are inspiration to so many of us! And your inspiration works, as they are simple to follow! Sat shreya kal! Wahey Guru!” Take a look at Poonam Dhillon's Instagram post below.

Celebrities wear a mask to fight the virus

Many Bollywood celebs have been following the protocols to fight the deadly virus. Earlier, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a picture with Sharmila Tagore and Inaaya. The trio was seen spending quality time with each other while they wore masks. Soha captioned her post by writing, “Show your love. Wear a mask #wearamask.”

Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to urge her fans to wear a mask without fail. She shared a selfie in casual attire. She wore a mask and in her caption, she wrote, “No propaganda, just wear your mask.”

About Poonam Dhillon's movies and more

Poonam Dhillon is best known for her work in the film Noorie that released in 1979. She has appeared in films such as Red Rose, Dard, Romance, Sohni Mahiwal, Teri Meherbaniyan, Samundar, Saveraywali Gaadi, Karma, Naam, Maalamaal and more. She has also played the lead role of Sharda Modi in the Sony TV series Ekk Nayi Pehchaan. She was last seen in the 2020 film Jai Mummy Di.

(Promo Image source: Poonam Dhillon's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.