Poonam Dhillon's Daughter Paloma Thakeria To Make Her Bollywood Debut; Know All About It

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon enthralled her fans by giving wonderful performances in films like Karma, Kaala Patthar and more and now her daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon is all set to make her Bollywood debut. On May 21, 2022, Rajshri Films announced the casting of Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol on its social media handle stating, "a memorable journey begins."

Taking to its Instagram handle on May 21, Sooraj Barjatya’s production house, Rajshri Productions announced that it is all set to launch Sunny Deol’s younger son, Rajveer Deol alongside Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Thakeria Dhillon. The caption under the post read, "Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri’s next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins."

Paloma Thakeria Dhillon reposted the update along with the caption, “Pinch me.”

Poonam Dhillon says she is 'proud' of her daughter

Actor Poonam Dhillon also took to the photo-blogging site to announce the exciting news. The 60-year-old shared an adorable pic of her daughter clad in ethnic attire as she poses for a picture. In the first pic, Paloma is seen wearing a blue coloured lehenga choli, while the second one features her close-up picture. Congratulating her daughter, Poonam Dhillon wrote in the caption, "Congratulations Darling @palomathakeriadhillon on your superb launch with the most prestigious @rajshrifilms #sooraj barjatya @avnish.barjatya."

She even expressed how proud she is of Paloma for her amazing hard work and talent. "Your amazing hard work, commitment, and talent is rewarded with this beautiful launch. God Bless you with super success & may you shine in all you do. Love you!! So proud of you," the caption read.

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, director Avnish Barjatya spoke about the casting of his first directorial, stating that both Paloma and Rajveer have great chemistry and a sublime screen presence. He went on to say,

"She is the perfect fit for my character. Her immense work ethic and enthusiasm make it so exciting to be working with her every day. Paloma and Rajveer share great chemistry together on screen and play off each other really well. They have both seamlessly blended into their roles".

