Poonam Pandey Responds To 'pregnancy' Speculation; Clarifies 'will Confirm Myself'

Model and actor Poonam Pandey on Tuesday clarified and slammed reports that spoke about her being pregnant. She said that if anything is true, she will confirm herself.

The reports suggested that Pandey is six weeks pregnant and is currently in Goa where a particular doctor examined her and confirmed the news. But while talking to an entertainment portal, Pandey said she will confirm herself if there is any truth to the speculations.

Meanwhile, Poonam Pandey was recently detained by Goa Police for allegedly trespassing into a government property and shooting an obscene video in the coastal state. A case was registered against Pandey on Wednesday for obscenity during the shoot at the Chapoli dam in Canacona town following a complaint by the state water resources department, which manages the dam. The women's wing of the Goa Forward party has also filed a complaint against the actor for filming said sequences at the Chapoli Dam.

Two policeman were also suspended after several citizens of Canacona town in South Goa district alleged misuse of government machinery for the shooting.

Poonam Pandey's Wedding

Poonam and Sam Bombay got hitched in September this year and soon after that Poonam had lodged a complaint against her husband for physically abusing her on their honeymoon, as reported by PTI.

Pandey in the interview claimed that Sam Bombay 'beat her up badly that it felt like half murder' and the hotel staff was a witness to everything. She also clarified that she was willing to take the complaint back because Sam apologized and promised to treat her well.

Sam Bombay was arrested for allegedly molesting, assaulting and threatening his actor wife Poonam Pandey. On Tuesday evening he was granted bail by judicial magistrate on paying a surety amount of ₹20,000, said an official. The incident took place in Canacona village in south Goa, where the couple were residing for a shoot. Poonam Pandey's husband was later released on bail and a few days later the couple patched up.

